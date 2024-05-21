News & Insights

Kincora Copper Initiates Drilling at Cundumbul

May 21, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Kincora Copper (TSE:KCC) has released an update.

Kincora Copper’s Exploration Alliance partner, Earth AI, has launched its first drilling program at the Cundumbul Project, targeting several new copper prospects with a fully funded 1-2 months campaign of up to 1,800 meters of diamond core drilling. These efforts aim to explore a promising hydrothermal quartz breccia system within the renowned Molong belt, potentially expanding the known mineralization zone. The program capitalizes on previous fieldwork and artificial intelligence analysis to enhance the likelihood of new discoveries in the region.

