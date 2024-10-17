News & Insights

Commodities

Kincora Copper Expands Fleet Space Partnership for Exploration at Wongarbon Project

October 17, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC,TSXV:KCC) announced on Wednesday (October 16) that it has expanded its partnership with Fleet Space Technologies as it works to advance its Wongarbon project in New South Wales, Australia.

The expanded partnership will include a listed equity investment, as well as multiphysics surveys to identify and refine targets at Wongarbon. Fleet Space will also have the right to drill test targets to earn an asset-level interest.

Kincora said it will raise AU$1.27 million via a strategic investment by Fleet Space, along with participation from existing major shareholders, directors and new investors. Fleet Space will contribute AU$400,000.

Proceeds of the financing will primarily be used to undertake ambient noise tomography and gravity surveys at Wongarbon, which has never been drilled, along with drilling and exploration at the Condobolin project.

Under the deal, Fleet Space has the right to earn a 20 percent stake in Wongarbon by drilling at least 2,000 meters.

Located in the interpreted extension of the Macquarie Arc's Northern Molong Belt, Wongarbon is considered by Kincora to be a strong prospect for a new large-scale porphyry copper-gold complex.

“Kincora and Fleet Space strongly believe the Wongarbon project has the potential to be a new porphyry district and it is a prime candidate for major discovery,” said Sam Spring, president and CEO of Kincora.

He added, “The results of our recent multiphysics surveys at our Nyngan Project are pending and the structure of this expanded partnership with Fleet Space provides unique alignment.”

Fleet Space will be the operator of the multiphysics surveys at Wongarbon, deploying its proprietary ExoSphere technology stack. Deployment will be done end to end, from target generation to drill testing at Wongarbon. Fleet Space notes that it has invested significantly in the Macquarie Arc, giving it unique knowledge of the area.

“Wongarbon’s geological and geophysical setting is favourably located in a highly prospective area of the arc,” commented Federico Tata-Nardini, director, CFO and financial strategy and investment officer at Fleet Space.

“It has clear analogues of the nearby porphyry complexes and existing Tier 1 deposits. We believe the project is at the stage where we can add significant value and mutually share major discovery potential with Kincora.”

The operation will be the first new exploration done at the project in almost 30 years and will advance soon. Kincora said the Fleet Space partnership is its fifth recent deal and that it is proposing further partnerships for its other projects.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.