Kinatico Limited Director Increases Share Holdings

October 29, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

CV Check Ltd (AU:KYP) has released an update.

Georg Chmiel, a director of Kinatico Limited, has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring an additional 100,000 ordinary shares at $0.13 per share, bringing his total holdings to 1.6 million shares. This on-market purchase reflects a growing confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might find this move indicative of potential growth or strategic shifts within Kinatico Limited.

