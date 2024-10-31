Kinatico Director Increases Stake Amid Market Activity

CV Check Ltd (AU:KYP) has released an update.

Jonathan Birman, a director at Kinatico Limited, has increased his indirect stake in the company through an on-market trade. Birman acquired an additional 102,189 ordinary shares at $0.13 each, raising his total holdings to 22,600,000 shares. This move reflects his growing interest in Kinatico’s potential and could be of interest to investors tracking director activities.

