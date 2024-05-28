News & Insights

Kina Securities Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

Kina Securities Ltd. (AU:KSL) has released an update.

Kina Securities Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, with shareholders voting in favor of the proposed items, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of an auditor. The company has also approved the grant of performance rights to its Managing Director and CEO for the financial year 2023, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the executive leadership.

