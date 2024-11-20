News & Insights

Stocks

Kin Shing Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 20, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. (HK:1630) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the payment of a dividend. This meeting could potentially impact the company’s stock performance, drawing interest from investors looking for growth opportunities. Stay tuned for updates on Kin Shing’s financial health and strategic decisions.

For further insights into HK:1630 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.