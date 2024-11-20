Kin Shing Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. (HK:1630) has released an update.
Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the payment of a dividend. This meeting could potentially impact the company’s stock performance, drawing interest from investors looking for growth opportunities. Stay tuned for updates on Kin Shing’s financial health and strategic decisions.
