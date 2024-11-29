News & Insights

Stocks

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. Reports Profit Amid Revenue Dip

November 29, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. (HK:1630) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. reported a significant turnaround with a profit of HK$9.45 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$6.55 million in the previous year. Despite a drop in revenue, the company’s earnings per share improved to 0.63 HK cents. This financial recovery may interest investors looking for potential growth in the construction sector.

For further insights into HK:1630 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.