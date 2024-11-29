Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. Reports Profit Amid Revenue Dip

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. (HK:1630) has released an update.

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. reported a significant turnaround with a profit of HK$9.45 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HK$6.55 million in the previous year. Despite a drop in revenue, the company’s earnings per share improved to 0.63 HK cents. This financial recovery may interest investors looking for potential growth in the construction sector.

