Kin Mining NL Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Kin Mining NL has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, at their West Perth location. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting documents thoroughly and submit proxy forms by November 27, 2024. This meeting is crucial for investors to understand the company’s future plans and performance metrics.

