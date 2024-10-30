News & Insights

Stocks

Kin Mining NL Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Kin Mining NL has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, at their West Perth location. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting documents thoroughly and submit proxy forms by November 27, 2024. This meeting is crucial for investors to understand the company’s future plans and performance metrics.

For further insights into AU:PTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.