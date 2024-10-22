Kin Mining NL Maintains Cash Stability Amid Exploration Costs

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Kin Mining NL reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $4.227 million for the quarter ending September 2024, mainly due to substantial exploration and evaluation expenses. However, the company offset some of these costs with $3.488 million in proceeds from investment disposals, resulting in a relatively stable cash position. The financials highlight a strategic focus on exploration and asset management, key areas of interest for investors tracking mining stocks.

