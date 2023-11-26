Kin & Carta (LSE:KCT) Price Target Increased by 5.75% to 187.68

The average one-year price target for Kin & Carta (LSE:KCT) has been revised to 187.68 / share. This is an increase of 5.75% from the prior estimate of 177.48 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 169.68 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.74% from the latest reported closing price of 105.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kin & Carta. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCT is 0.11%, a decrease of 37.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 4,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,948K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 859K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 14.86% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 842K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 20.00% over the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 294K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 271K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 9.36% over the last quarter.

