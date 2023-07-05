Kin & Carta (LSE:KCT) Price Target Decreased by 13.28% to 155.38

The average one-year price target for Kin & Carta (LSE:KCT) has been revised to 155.38 / share. This is an decrease of 13.28% from the prior estimate of 179.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 128.27 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.16% from the latest reported closing price of 63.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kin & Carta. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCT is 0.20%, a decrease of 64.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.52% to 7,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,302K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 1,427K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing a decrease of 44.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 66.15% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 896K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WISNX - William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund Class N holds 415K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 65.32% over the last quarter.

PBIIX - Polen International Small Company Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 280K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 60.90% over the last quarter.

