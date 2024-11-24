News & Insights

Kimou Environmental Announces New Board Leadership

November 24, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited (HK:6805) has released an update.

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Mr. Zhang Lianghong as Chairman and Mr. Huang Qiyang as CEO. The board comprises executive and independent non-executive directors, demonstrating a robust governance structure with various committee memberships. This strategic leadership lineup aims to strengthen the company’s position in the market.

