News & Insights

Stocks

Kimou Environmental Announces Key Board Changes

November 24, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited (HK:6805) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited has announced a significant change in its board, with Mr. Kan Chung Nin stepping down as Independent Non-Executive Director to focus on other business pursuits, and Ms. Pong Scarlett Oi Lan appointed in his place. Ms. Pong will serve as the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and as a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Her extensive background in advisory and leadership roles is expected to bring valuable insights to the company.

For further insights into HK:6805 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.