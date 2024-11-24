Kimou Environmental Announces Key Board Changes

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited (HK:6805) has released an update.

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited has announced a significant change in its board, with Mr. Kan Chung Nin stepping down as Independent Non-Executive Director to focus on other business pursuits, and Ms. Pong Scarlett Oi Lan appointed in his place. Ms. Pong will serve as the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and as a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Her extensive background in advisory and leadership roles is expected to bring valuable insights to the company.

