Kimco to acquire RPT Realty in $2 billion all-stock deal

August 28, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate investment trust Kimco Realty KIM.N said on Monday it would buy RPT Realty RPT.N in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2 billion.

RPT Realty shareholders will receive 0.6049 of a newly-issued Kimco stock for each share held, or $11.34, a 19% premium to RPT's closing price on Aug. 25.

RPT's shares jumped about 15% in premarket trade after the deal was announced.

The acquisition of RPT Realty, whose tenants include TJ Maxx stores, Dollar Tree and Ross Stores, adds to Kimco's portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers in the U.S.

The deal will expand Kimco's presence in the Coastal and Sun Belt markets, CEO Conor Flynn said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the beginning of 2024, will immediately add to Kimco's funds from operations (FFO).

In July, Kimco topped market expectations for second-quarter revenue, benefiting from higher rental rates and resilient demand for space in its grocery-anchored shopping centers.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

