Kimco Realty's Series D Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: KIM.PRN) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.6248), with shares changing hands as low as $55.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KIM.PRN was trading at a 17.14% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.37% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 3.4699.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRN shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: KIM.PRN) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are off about 0.7%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.