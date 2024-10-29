Kimco Realty's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: KIM.PRN) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.625), with shares changing hands as low as $60.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KIM.PRN was trading at a 21.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.88% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 3.4699.

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: KIM.PRN) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are down about 0.7%.

