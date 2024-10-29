Kimco Realty's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: KIM.PRN) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are down about 0.7%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
THRD Stock Predictions
SPDL Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.