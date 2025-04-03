Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.94% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.14% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are off about 5.4%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.