Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.50% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 17.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.23% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are off about 1.3%.
