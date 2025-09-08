Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

Markets
In trading on Monday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 12.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.60% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are off about 1.4%.

