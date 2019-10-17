Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3124), with shares changing hands as low as $26.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 5.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are down about 0.3%.

