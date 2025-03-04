Kimco Realty's Class L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2812), with shares changing hands as low as $21.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.39% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KIM.PRL was trading at a 14.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are down about 1.8%.

