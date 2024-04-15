Kimco Realty's Class L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2812), with shares changing hands as low as $21.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KIM.PRL was trading at a 12.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) is currently down about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are off about 0.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.