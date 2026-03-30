Kimco Realty's Class L Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/1/26

On 4/1/26, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of KIM.PRL's recent share price of $19.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of KIM.PRL to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when KIM.PRL shares open for trading on 4/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.58%, which compares to an average yield of 8.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRL shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) makes up 8.30% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding KIM).

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are trading flat.

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