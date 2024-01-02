Kimco Realty's Class L Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2812), with shares changing hands as low as $23.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRL was trading at a 6.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.19% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRL shares, versus KIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 0.6%.
