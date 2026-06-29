Kimco Realty's Class L Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) makes up 3.28% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding KIM).
In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are trading flat.
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Further KIM.PRL Research:
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