Kimco Realty® Scheduled to Announce Q2 2025 Earnings on July 31, 2025

Kimco Realty will release its Q2 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Kimco Realty® will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025, before market open, and invites stakeholders to its quarterlyearnings conference callat 8:30 AM ET the same day. Interested parties can join via a live webcast or by dialing in. Audio of the conference will be available on their investor relations website until October 30, 2025. As a leading real estate investment trust, Kimco Realty focuses on owning and operating high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers primarily located in major metropolitan suburbs. With a keen emphasis on essential goods and a strong commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco boasts a portfolio of 567 properties encompassing over 101 million square feet as of March 31, 2025. The company actively communicates with investors through various channels, including social media.

Potential Positives

Kimco Realty is set to announce its second quarter 2025 earnings, signaling transparency and engagement with investors.

The company's portfolio includes 567 shopping centers and mixed-use assets, showcasing its substantial market presence and operational scale.

Being included in the S&P 500 Index reflects Kimco Realty's stability and reputation in the market, enhancing investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Absence of specific financial expectations or guidance in the announcement could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding future performance.



Potential lack of transparency if the earnings report includes disappointing results, as the release does not prepare investors for possible negative outcomes.



Heavy reliance on essential, necessity-based goods and services could make the company vulnerable to economic downturns impacting consumer spending in non-essential categories.

FAQ

When will Kimco Realty announce its Q2 2025 earnings?

Kimco Realty will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025, before market open.

How can I listen to theearnings conference call

You can listen to theearnings conference callvia a live webcast or by dialing 1-833-470-1428.

What is the passcode for the conference call?

The passcode for the conference call is 970713.

Where can I find the audio from the conference after it concludes?

Audio from the conference will be available on Kimco Realty's investor relations website until October 30, 2025.

What type of properties does Kimco Realty focus on?

Kimco Realty specializes in high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KIM Insider Trading Activity

$KIM insiders have traded $KIM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK LOURENSO sold 8,714 shares for an estimated $194,323

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $KIM stock to their portfolio, and 304 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KIM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KIM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KIM forecast page.

$KIM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KIM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KIM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $28.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 03/26/2025

Full Release



JERICHO, N.Y., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty



®



(NYSE: KIM) will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025, before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterlyearnings conference call The webcast information is as follows:







When:



8:30 AM ET, July 31, 2025







Live Webcast



:



2Q25 Kimco Realty Earnings Conference Call



or on Kimco Realty’s website



investors.kimcorealty.com









Dial #:



1-833-470-1428 (International: 1-929-526-1599). Passcode: 970713





Audio from the conference will be available on Kimco Realty’s investor relations website until October 30, 2025.









About Kimco Realty









®









Kimco Realty



®



(NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2025, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.





The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (



investors.kimcorealty.com



), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (



www.facebook.com/kimcorealty



), and LinkedIn (



www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation



). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.





CONTACT:





David F. Bujnicki





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy





Kimco Realty Corporation





(833) 800-4343







dbujnicki@kimcorealty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.