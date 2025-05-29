Kimco Realty® Management to Present at Nareit REITweek Investor Conference on June 4, 2025

Kimco Realty will present at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference on June 4, 2025, with webcast details provided.

Quiver AI Summary

Kimco Realty announced that its management team will present at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference on June 4, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM ET, with a live webcast available for those interested. The audio from the presentation will be accessible on Kimco Realty’s investor relations website until July 5, 2025. Kimco Realty, a leading real estate investment trust specializing in grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties, has a significant portfolio primarily located in major metropolitan areas and focuses on essential goods and services. The company is publicly traded on the NYSE and included in the S&P 500 Index, with over 65 years of experience in shopping center management. Investors are encouraged to follow updates via the company’s social media channels and investor relations website.

Potential Positives

Kimco Realty's participation in the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference demonstrates its engagement with investors and commitment to transparency.

The company is recognized as a leader in the grocery-anchored shopping center space, highlighting a strong market position and strategic focus on essential services.

Kimco Realty's inclusion in the S&P 500 Index reflects its prominence and stability in the marketplace, which can enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Kimco Realty's presentation at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference?

Kimco Realty's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM ET.

How can I access the live webcast of Kimco Realty's presentation?

You can access the live webcast via the Kimco Realty Presentation Link or by visiting https://vimeo.com/event/5090222/.

Where can I find the audio recording of the conference?

The audio from the conference will be available on Kimco Realty’s investor relations website until July 5, 2025.

What does Kimco Realty specialize in?

Kimco Realty specializes in owning and operating high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the U.S.

How long has Kimco Realty been publicly traded?

Kimco Realty has been publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and is included in the S&P 500 Index.

$KIM Insider Trading Activity

$KIM insiders have traded $KIM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK LOURENSO sold 8,714 shares for an estimated $194,323

$KIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $KIM stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KIM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$KIM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KIM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KIM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $28.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 03/26/2025

