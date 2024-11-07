Kimco Realty Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), based in New York, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a market cap of $16.6 billion. The company focuses on owning and managing open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers throughout North America, as well as expanding its portfolio of mixed-use properties.

This leading REIT company has slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year. KIM has surged 31% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35.8% returns during the same time frame. However, in 2024, KIM has matched the SPX’s 24.3% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, KIM has also trailed behind the JPMorgan Realty Income ETF’s (JPRE) 24% returns over the past 52 weeks and 9.6% gains on a YTD basis.

On Oct. 31, KIM reported its Q3 earnings and its share dipped 1.3% despite surpassing Wall Street’s top-line and bottom-line projections. During the quarter, the company reached a new all-time high for pro-rata small shop occupancy at 91.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Kimco Realty's FFO per share to grow 3.8% year over year to $1.63. The company has a history of exceeding or matching the consensus FFO per share estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the KIM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and 13 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago when 10 analysts suggested a “Strong Buy” for the stock.

On Nov. 1, Evercore Inc. (EVR) analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a "Hold" rating on Kimco Realty (KIM) and set a price target of $24.

KIM’s mean price target of $24.55 represents a marginal premium from current price levels. The Street-high target of $29 indicates a potential upside of 19.2%.

