Kimco Realty Slips To Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG, KIM) on Thursday reported net loss for the third quarter of $44.7 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $59.0 million or $0.14 per share in the year-ago period.

NAREIT funds from operations or FFO was $106.7 million or $0.25 per share, up from $146.9 million or $0.35 per share in the year-ago period.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $259.79 million from $282.87 million in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter on revenues of $253.54 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

