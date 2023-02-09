Kimco Realty Sees Higher Net Income, Weak FFO In FY23 - Update

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM, KIM-PG), while reporting weak funds from operations or FFO and higher revenues in its fourth quarter, on Thursday issued fiscal 2023 forecast, expecting higher net income and lower FFO than the prior year.

For fiscal 2023, the company projects net income available to the shareholders of $0.93 to $0.97, and FFO per share of $1.53 to $1.57.

In fiscal 2022, net income was $0.16 per share, and FFO was $1.58 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.67 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the fourth quarter, FFO available to shareholders fell to $234.86 million from last year's $240.07 million. FFO per share was $0.38, down from $0.39 a year ago.

Net loss available to shareholders was $56.09 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $75.33 million or $0.13 per share a year earlier.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Total revenues grew to $439.83 million from $424.65 million in the same period last year. Analysts projected $428.49 million.

