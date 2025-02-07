Kimco Realty Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and 2024 Results, Provides 2025 Outlook

Kimco Realty reports strong fourth quarter growth, exceeding full-year outlook with net income increase and significant leasing activity.

On February 7, 2025, Kimco Realty announced its strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a net income of $154.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, and a Funds From Operations (FFO) of $286.9 million, up 7.7% from the previous year. The company successfully leased over 11 million square feet and reported a portfolio occupancy of 96.3%. Notable transactions included the $322 million acquisition of the Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando, and subsequent purchases in January 2025. Kimco also raised $136.3 million through a stock offering and reported a positive outlook from Moody’s regarding its debt rating. Looking ahead to 2025, Kimco projected net income between $0.70 and $0.72 per share and FFO of $1.70 to $1.72 per share, underpinned by disciplined capital allocation and ongoing operational strategies, as it continues to focus on high-quality grocery-anchored shopping centers in strategic locations.

Achieved strong fourth quarter growth in net income and Funds From Operations (FFO), with FFO increasing 7.7% year-over-year to $0.42 per diluted share.

Leased over 11 million square feet in 2024, indicating robust demand for their properties.

Successfully acquired significant assets, including Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando for $322 million and Markets at Town Center in Jacksonville for $108 million, expanding their portfolio strategically.

Moody's affirmed the company's Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating and upgraded the outlook to positive, reflecting improved financial stability and creditworthiness.

Net income per diluted share for the full year 2024 decreased to $0.55 from $1.02 in 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Reported a decrease of $194.1 million in net income for the full year 2024 attributed to a special cash dividend received in 2023, highlighting reliance on one-time income sources.

Increased interest expense of $15.9 million in 2024 due to higher debt levels associated with the acquisition of RPT Realty, potentially indicating elevated financial risk going forward.

What were Kimco Realty's fourth quarter earnings per share for 2024?

Kimco Realty reported earnings per diluted share of $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much Net Income did Kimco Realty generate in 2024?

For the full year 2024, Kimco Realty generated a Net Income of $375.7 million.

What is Kimco Realty's initial outlook for 2025?

The company projects a Net Income of $0.70 to $0.72 and FFO of $1.70 to $1.72 for 2025.

How much square footage did Kimco Realty lease in 2024?

Kimco Realty leased over 11 million square feet in 2024.

What key asset did Kimco Realty acquire recently?

The company acquired Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando, Florida, for $322 million.

JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty



(NYSE: KIM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Kimco's Net income available to the company's common shareholders ("Net income") per diluted share was $0.23 and $0.22, respectively. For the full year 2024 and 2023, Net income per diluted share was $0.55 and $1.02, respectively.









Grew Funds From Operations* (“FFO”) 7.7% over the same period in 2023 to $0.42 per diluted share.



Produced 4.5% growth in Same Property Net Operating Income* (“NOI”) over the same period a year ago.



Achieved pro-rata portfolio occupancy of 96.3%, up 10 basis points year-over-year.



Reported pro-rata anchor occupancy of 98.2%, up 20 basis points year-over-year.



Generated pro-rata cash rent spreads of 35.4% on comparable new leases.



Purchased Waterford Lakes Town Center, a 976,000-square-foot signature asset spanning 79 acres in Orlando, Florida, for $322 million.



Raised $136.3 million of net proceeds from the sale of 5.4 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $25.07 through the at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program.



Acquired Markets at Town Center, a 254,000-square-foot premier asset in Jacksonville, Florida, for $108 million.





Moody’s affirmed the company’s Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating and changed its outlook to positive.







"Our fourth quarter and full-year results capped another remarkable year for Kimco, as we reached the high end of our 2024 outlook, driven by the successful integration of the RPT acquisition and strong leasing results that led to significant growth in net operating income and FFO," said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. "We remain well-positioned to sustain our strong operating performance with our portfolio of high-quality, grocery-anchored centers that provide essential goods and services in core markets with high barriers to entry and limited new supply. Coupled with our disciplined capital allocation and motivated team, we will continue to drive value creation for our shareholders."







Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $154.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $133.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This 4.5% increase per diluted share is primarily attributable to:







The acquisition of RPT Realty (“RPT”), which was the main driver of growth in consolidated revenues from rental properties, net, of $73.2 million, partially offset by higher real estate taxes of $8.6 million, operating and maintenance expenses of $14.6 million, as well as increased depreciation and amortization expense of $31.8 million.



$46.8 million in increased benefit for income taxes, net, due to a reduction in the tax provision related to the sale of Albertsons Companies Inc. shares.







Additional notable items impacting the year-over-year change include:







$15.9 million increased interest expense in 2024 due to higher levels of outstanding debt compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 attributable to the RPT acquisition, which closed in the first quarter of 2024, and the issuance of $500 million of 4.850% senior unsecured notes in the third quarter of 2024.



$22.3 million lower gain on sales of properties due to lower disposition activity during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.







FFO was $286.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $239.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a per share increase of 7.7%. The company excludes from FFO all realized or unrealized marketable securities/derivatives gains, losses and applicable taxes, as well as gains and losses from the sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, profit participations from other investments, and other items considered incidental to the company’s business.







Net income was $375.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $629.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the full year 2023. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a $194.1 million special cash dividend received from ACI in 2023. In addition, the aforementioned acquisition of RPT was the main driver of the year-over-year increases in consolidated revenues from rental properties, net, real estate taxes, operating and maintenance expenses, depreciation and amortization, and interest expense.





FFO was $1.1 billion, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $970.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the full year 2023, representing 5.1% year-over-year growth.









Operating Results











Signed 429 leases totaling 2.4 million square feet during the fourth quarter, generating blended pro-rata cash rent spreads on comparable spaces of 11.4%, with new leases up 35.4% and renewals and options growing 6.6%.



Pro-rata leased occupancy ended the quarter at 96.3%, an increase of 10 basis points year-over-year and down 10 basis points sequentially.



Pro-rata anchor and small shop occupancy ended the quarter at 98.2% and 91.7%, respectively.



Generated 4.5% growth in Same Property NOI in the fourth quarter over the same period a year ago, primarily driven by a 3.8% increase in minimum rents. For the full year, Same Property NOI grew 3.5% with minimum rents growing 3.3% driven by $33.8 million of rent that commenced during 2024.



Pro-rata economic occupancy ended the quarter at 93.6%, a 90-basis-point year-over-year increase. The spread between the company’s leased versus economic occupancy was 270 basis points at year end, representing approximately $56 million in anticipated future annual base rent.















During the fourth quarter, the company:







Purchased Waterford Lakes Town Center, a 976,000-square-foot signature asset spanning 79 acres in Orlando, Florida, for $322 million including the assumption of a $164.6 million mortgage.



Provided mezzanine financing of $12.3 million for two grocery anchored shopping centers.



Received a $4.9 million mezzanine loan repayment and, sold two land parcels for a total of $0.9 million.











Subsequent to quarter end and as previously announced, the company acquired The Markets at Town Center, a 254,000-square-foot center in Jacksonville, Florida, anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market for $108 million. This transaction marks the first property Kimco has acquired through its Structured Investment Program. The company previously provided $15 million in mezzanine financing that was repaid at closing.









During the fourth quarter, the company:







Raised $136.3 million of net proceeds from the sale of 5.4 million shares of common stock through the company’s ATM equity offering program at an average price of $25.07 per share.



Completed a cash tender for 409,772 depositary shares, with each depositary share representing 1/1,000 of a share, of the company’s 7.25% Class N Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock for a total of $26.7 million. The company incurred a charge of $3.3 million in conjunction with the tender offer.



Redeemed various partnership units in separate transactions totaling $37.0 million.



Ended the year with approximately $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity, including full availability on the $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and $689.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.



In January of 2025, Moody’s affirmed the company’s Baa1 senior unsecured rating and changed its outlook to positive.















Kimco’s board of directors declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share (equivalent to $1.00 per annum), payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2025.



The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to each of the company’s Class L, Class M, and Class N series of preferred shares. These dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2025.











2025 Outlook











Net income:





$0.70 to $0.72









FFO:





$1.70 to $1.72













The company’s full year outlook is based on the following assumptions (pro-rata share):









Same Property NOI growth





2.0% +









Credit loss as a % of total pro-rata rental revenues





(75bps) to (100bps)









Total acquisitions (including structured investments), net of dispositions:





- Shopping center cap rate range: 6.0% to 7.0%





- Structured Investments yield range: 9.0% to 10.0%





$100 million to $125 million





Blended rate: 7.0% to 8.0%













Lease termination income





$6 million to $9 million









Interest income – Other income, net (



attributable to cash on balance sheet



)





$6 million to $9 million









Capital expenditures (tenant improvements, landlord work, leasing commissions):





$250 million to $300 million

















8:30 AM ET, February 7, 2025



















4Q24 Kimco Realty Earnings Conference Call



or on Kimco Realty’s website



investors.kimcorealty.com















Dial #:







1-888-317-6003 (International: 1-412-317-6061). Passcode: 0133276

















Kimco Realty



(NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of December 31, 2024, the company owned interests in 568 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.





The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website (



investors.kimcorealty.com



), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (



www.facebook.com/kimcorealty



), and LinkedIn (



www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation



). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023











Assets:



























Real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $4,360,239 and $3,842,869, respectively





$





16,810,333













$





15,094,925

















Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures









1,487,675

















1,087,804

















Other investments









107,347

















144,089

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









689,731

















783,757

















Marketable securities









2,290

















330,057

















Accounts and notes receivable, net









340,469

















307,617

















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









126,441

















128,258

















Other assets









745,610

















397,515













Total assets





$





20,309,896













$





18,274,022







































Liabilities:



























Notes payable, net





$





7,964,738













$





7,262,851

















Mortgages payable, net









496,438

















353,945

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses









281,867

















216,237

















Dividends payable









6,409

















5,308

















Operating lease liabilities









117,199

















109,985

















Other liabilities









597,456

















599,961













Total liabilities









9,464,107

















8,548,287













Redeemable noncontrolling interests









47,877

















72,277







































Stockholders' Equity:



























Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 7,054,000 shares;

























Issued and outstanding (in series) 20,806 and 19,367 shares, respectively;

























Aggregate liquidation preference $556,113 and $484,179, respectively









21

















19

















Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 1,500,000,000 and 750,000,000 shares,

























respectively; issued and outstanding 679,493,522 and 619,871,237 shares, respectively









6,795

















6,199

















Paid-in capital









11,033,485

















9,638,494

















Cumulative distributions in excess of net income









(398,792





)













(122,576





)













Accumulated other comprehensive income









11,038

















3,329













Total stockholders' equity









10,652,547

















9,525,465

















Noncontrolling interests









145,365

















127,993













Total equity









10,797,912

















9,653,458













Total liabilities and equity





$





20,309,896













$





18,274,022



















































Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













Revenues





































Revenues from rental properties, net





$





521,064













$





447,895













$





2,019,065













$





1,767,057













Management and other fee income









4,333

















3,708

















17,949

















16,343













Total revenues









525,397

















451,603

















2,037,014

















1,783,400













Operating expenses





































Rent









(4,093





)













(3,900





)













(16,837





)













(15,997





)









Real estate taxes









(67,162





)













(58,576





)













(261,700





)













(231,578





)









Operating and maintenance









(96,849





)













(82,224





)













(359,116





)













(309,143





)









General and administrative









(34,902





)













(35,627





)













(138,140





)













(136,807





)









Impairment charges









(199





)













-

















(4,476





)













(14,043





)









Merger charges









-

















(1,016





)













(25,246





)













(4,766





)









Depreciation and amortization









(156,130





)













(124,282





)













(603,685





)













(507,265





)









Total operating expenses









(359,335





)













(305,625





)













(1,409,200





)













(1,219,599





)













































Gain on sale of properties









330

















22,600

















1,274

















74,976













Operating income









166,392

















168,578

















629,088

















638,777

















































Other income/(expense)





































Special dividend income









-

















-

















-

















194,116













Other income, net









17,652

















20,880

















57,605

















39,960













(Loss)/gain on marketable securities, net









(66





)













3,620

















(27,679





)













21,262













Interest expense









(83,684





)













(67,797





)













(307,806





)













(250,201





)









Income before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures, net,





































and equity in income from other investments, net









100,294

















125,281

















351,208

















643,914

















































Benefit/(provision) for income taxes, net









46,938

















175

















(25,417





)













(60,952





)









Equity in income of joint ventures, net









20,414

















14,689

















83,827

















72,278













Equity in income of other investments, net









353

















1,968

















9,821

















10,709

















































Net income









167,999

















142,113

















419,439

















665,949













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,961





)













(2,468





)













(8,654





)













(11,676





)









Net income attributable to the company









166,038

















139,645

















410,785

















654,273













Preferred stock redemption charges









(3,304





)













-

















(3,304





)













-













Preferred dividends, net









(7,899





)













(6,285





)













(31,763





)













(25,021





)









Net income available to the company's common shareholders





$





154,835













$





133,360













$





375,718













$





629,252

















































Per common share:





































Net income available to the company's common shareholders: (1)





































Basic





$





0.23













$





0.22













$





0.55













$





1.02













Diluted (2)





$





0.23













$





0.22













$





0.55













$





1.02













Weighted average shares:





































Basic









673,676

















617,122

















671,561

















616,947













Diluted









674,531

















618,092

















672,136

















618,199





















































































(1) Adjusted for earnings attributable to participating securities of ($699) and ($908) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted for earnings attributable to participating securities of ($2,766) and ($2,819) for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted for the change in carrying amount of redeemable noncontrolling interest of ($1,691) and $2,323 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $2,323 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

















(2) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion would have an antidilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $9 and $13 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $53 for the year ended December 31, 2023.



























































Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













Net income available to the company's common shareholders





$





154,835













$





133,360













$





375,718













$





629,252

















Gain on sale of properties









(330





)













(22,600





)













(1,274





)













(74,976





)













Gain on sale of joint venture properties









-

















-

















(1,501





)













(9,020





)













Depreciation and amortization - real estate related









154,905

















123,053

















598,741

















502,347

















Depreciation and amortization - real estate joint ventures









22,074

















16,082

















86,235

















64,472

















Impairment charges (including real estate joint ventures)









1,207

















1,020

















9,985

















15,060

















Profit participation from other investments, net









240

















366

















(5,059





)













(1,916





)













Special dividend income









-

















-

















-

















(194,116





)













Loss/(gain) on marketable securities/derivative, net









1,627

















(11,354





)













27,549

















(21,996





)













(Benefit)/provision for income taxes, net (2)









(46,874





)













(112





)













24,832

















61,351

















Noncontrolling interests (2)









(783





)













(372





)













(3,150





)













(440





)









FFO available to the company's common shareholders (4) (5)





$





286,901













$





239,443













$





1,112,076













$





970,018





















































Basic









673,676

















617,122

















671,561

















616,947

















Units









3,199

















2,389

















3,206

















2,380

















Convertible preferred shares









4,100

















-

















4,223

















-

















Dilutive effect of equity awards









751

















845

















523

















1,132

















Diluted (3)









681,726

















620,356

















679,513

















620,459

























































FFO per common share - basic





$





0.43













$





0.39













$





1.66













$





1.57

















FFO per common share - diluted (3) (4) (5)





$





0.42













$





0.39













$





1.65













$





1.57





























































































The company considers FFO to be an important supplemental measure of its operating performance and believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting results. Comparison of the company's presentation of FFO to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in the application of the Nareit definition used by such REITs.

















































Related to gains, impairments, depreciation on properties, gains/(losses) on sales of marketable securities and derivatives, where applicable.

















































Reflects the potential impact of convertible preferred shares and certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. FFO available to the company’s common shareholders would be increased by $2,400 and $763 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. FFO available to the company's common shareholders would be increased by $9,801 and $2,395 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effect of other certain convertible securities would have an anti-dilutive effect upon the calculation of FFO available to the company’s common shareholders per share. Accordingly, the impact of such conversion has not been included in the determination of diluted FFO per share calculations.

















































Includes (i) $3.3 million of charges associated with the tender of the Company's 7.25% Class N Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) merger-related charges of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

















































Includes (i) merger-related charges of $25.2 million and $4.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, (ii) $3.3 million of charges associated with the tender of the Company's 7.25% Class N Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock for the year ended December 31, 2024, and (iii) income related to the liquidation of the pension plan of $5.0 million, net for the year ended December 31, 2023.































































Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













Net income available to the company's common shareholders





$





154,835













$





133,360













$





375,718













$





629,252













Adjustments:









































Management and other fee income









(4,333





)













(3,708





)













(17,949





)













(16,343





)













General and administrative









34,902

















35,627

















138,140

















136,807

















Impairment charges









199

















-

















4,476

















14,043

















Merger charges









-

















1,016

















25,246

















4,766

















Depreciation and amortization









156,130

















124,282

















603,685

















507,265

















Gain on sale of properties









(330





)













(22,600





)













(1,274





)













(74,976





)













Special dividend income









-

















-

















-

















(194,116





)













Interest expense and other income, net









66,032

















46,917

















250,201

















210,241

















Loss/(gain) on marketable securities, net









66

















(3,620





)













27,679

















(21,262





)













(Benefit)/provision for income taxes, net









(46,938





)













(175





)













25,417

















60,952

















Equity in income of other investments, net









(353





)













(1,968





)













(9,821





)













(10,709





)













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









1,961

















2,468

















8,654

















11,676

















Preferred stock redemption charges









3,304

















-

















3,304

















-

















Preferred dividends, net









7,899

















6,285

















31,763

















25,021

















RPT same property NOI (3)









-

















40,062

















606

















160,978

















Non same property net operating income









(13,781





)













(9,727





)













(54,627





)













(55,508





)













Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net









30,066

















24,713

















115,695

















86,625













Same Property NOI





$





389,659













$





372,932













$





1,526,913













$





1,474,712





























































































The company considers Same Property NOI as an important operating performance measure because it is frequently used by securities analysts and investors to measure only the net operating income of properties that have been owned by the company for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. It excludes properties under redevelopment, development and pending stabilization; properties are deemed stabilized at the earlier of (i) reaching 90% leased or (ii) one year following a project’s inclusion in operating real estate. Same Property NOI assists in eliminating disparities in net income due to the development, acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular period presented, and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the company's properties. The company’s method of calculating Same Property NOI may differ from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

















































Amounts represent Kimco Realty's pro-rata share.

















































Amounts for the respective periods, represent the Same property NOI from RPT properties, not included in the Company's Net income available to the Company's common shareholders.



































































Actual









Projected Range

















Full Year 2024









Full Year 2025



























Low













High











Net income available to the company's common shareholders





$





0.55













$





0.70









$





0.72













































Gain on sale of properties









-

















-













(0.02





)









































Gain on sale of joint venture properties









-

















-













(0.01





)









































Depreciation & amortization - real estate related









0.89

















0.88













0.90













































Depreciation & amortization - real estate joint ventures









0.13

















0.12













0.13













































Impairment charges (including real estate joint ventures)









0.01

















-













-













































Profit participation from other investments, net









(0.01





)













-













-













































Loss on marketable securities, net









0.04

















-













-













































Provision for income taxes









0.04

















-













-













































FFO available to the company's common shareholders





$





1.65













$





1.70









$





1.72













































