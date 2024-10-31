News & Insights

Kimco Realty reports Q3 FFO 43c, consensus 41c

October 31, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $507.6M, consensus $497.61M. “The ongoing positive supply and demand fundamentals in both the open-air sector and Kimco’s portfolio continue to be a cause for optimism and confidence,” stated CEO Conor Flynn. “Our high-quality, grocery-anchored properties continue to deliver outsized growth, record occupancy and advantageous pricing power. Moreover, our recent acquisition of the Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando positions us to be a net acquirer in 2024. With a favorable environment, best in class platform and a rock-solid balance sheet, we are again raising our financial outlook for the year.”

