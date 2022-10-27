Kimco Realty Q3 FFO Rises; Increases 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty (KIM) reported that its third quarter net income available to shareholders was $51.6 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $501.4 million, or $0.91 per share, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that the year-over-year change is primarily attributable to a $532.6 million mark-to-market reduction on marketable securities mainly stemming from a change in the value of ACI common stock held by the company.

FFO was $254.5 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $173.7 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Third quarter total revenues increased to $433.40 million from $368.61 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $418.45 million in revenue.

For 2022, the company expects net income per share in a range of $0.64 to $0.66, revised from prior guidance range of $0.48 to $0.52. FFO per share is projected in a range of $1.57 to $1.59, revised from prior guidance range of $1.54 to $1.57.

Kimco's board declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, representing a 4.5% increase from the prior quarterly dividend and 35.3% over the corresponding period of the prior year.

