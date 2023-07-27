News & Insights

Markets
KIM

Kimco Realty Q2 FFO Down; Raises Annual FFO Outlook

July 27, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM), a real estate investment trust on Thursday reported Funds From Operations or FFO of $243.9 million, or $0.39 per share for the second quarter, down from $246.4 million, or $0.40 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $442.84 million from $427.2 million in the previous year, helped by higher revenue from rental properties.

However, it reported a net income of $100.43 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter, compared with net loss of $125.75 million, or $0.21 per share, mainly reflecting a gain on sale of properties of $13.17 million versus $2.94 million last year

Kimco's Board declared a dividend of $0.23 per share, an increase of 4.5% from the prior year, to be paid on September 21, to shareholders of record on September 7.

Looking forward, the company has raised the lower end of its full-year FFO per share outlook. The company now sees FFO per share in the range of $1.55 to $1.57 for the full year, compared with $1.54 to $1.57 provided earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KIM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.