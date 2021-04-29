Markets
KIM

Kimco Realty Q1 FFO Down; Lifts FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM, KIM-PG) reported that its first-quarter funds from operations declined to $144.3 million or $0.33 per share, from $160.5 million or $0.37 per share last year.

Net income available to the company's common shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was $131.6 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $83.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $282.31 million from $289.74 million in the previous year.

Kimco's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on June 23, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2021.

The company raised its net income per share outlook for fiscal year 2021 to a range of $0.66 to $0.70 from the prior estimation of $0.46 to $0.52.

The company raised its annual funds from operations guidance to a range of $1.22 - $1.26 from the previous outlook of $1.18 - $1.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KIM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular