Kimco Realty price target raised to $30 from $25 at UBS

UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith raised the firm’s price target on Kimco Realty (KIM) to $30 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after meeting with management. The key takeaway is that the company is in the best position it has ever been in, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the retail real estate demand backdrop is supportive with store openings outnumbering closings by a margin of 2:1.

