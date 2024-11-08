News & Insights

Stocks

Kimco Realty price target raised to $30 from $25 at UBS

November 08, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith raised the firm’s price target on Kimco Realty (KIM) to $30 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after meeting with management. The key takeaway is that the company is in the best position it has ever been in, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the retail real estate demand backdrop is supportive with store openings outnumbering closings by a margin of 2:1.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.