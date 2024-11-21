Kimco Realty price target raised to $27.50 from $26 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised the firm’s price target on Kimco Realty (KIM) to $27.50 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Leasing remains robust, with Kimco Realty noting during a meeting with the firm that they’re seeing no signs of a slowdown, and that fundamentals remain robust, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Kimco does not expect to realize the same level of interest income in 2025 as they did in 2024, with the company opting to retain more cash, Stifel notes.

