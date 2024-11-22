Kimco Realty price target raised to $26 from $24 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Kimco Realty (KIM) to $26 from $24 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model based on its updated forward FFO estimates and the refreshed relationship between REIT growth rates through 2026 and next-12-months’ expected FFO multiples, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

