Kimco Realty price target raised to $26 from $23 at Baird

Baird analyst Wesley Golladay raised the firm’s price target on Kimco Realty (KIM) to $26 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they are well positioned to drive internal and external growth.
