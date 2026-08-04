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Kimco Realty Posts Lower Net Income In Q2, Raises FY26 Outlook

August 04, 2026 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $145.8 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $155.4 million, or $0.23 per share, in the prior year.

FFO was $309.2 million, or $0.46 per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $297.6 million, or $0.44 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Total revenues increased to $550.8 million from last year's $525.2 million.

Concurrently, the company raised its financial outlook for full-year 2026. It now anticipates a net income of $1.00 to $1.03 per share, instead of $0.83 to $0.87 per share. Also, it sees FFO per share of $1.83 to $1.84 instead of the previously announced $1.81 to $1.84.

In the pre-market hours, KIM is trading at $25.43, up 0.06 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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