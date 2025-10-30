Kimco Realty (KIM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Kimco Realty (KIM) reported revenue of $535.86 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.26 million, representing a surprise of +2.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Pro-rata portfolio occupancy rate : 95.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.8%.

: 95.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.8%. Revenues- Management and other fee income : $4.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $4.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net : $531.11 million compared to the $516.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $531.11 million compared to the $516.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share- Diluted: $0.19 versus $0.17 estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Kimco Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kimco Realty have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

