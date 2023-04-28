Kimco Realty (KIM) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Kimco Realty said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.05%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 13.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.95 (n=221).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 680,912K shares. The put/call ratio of KIM is 4.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is 23.74. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.02% from its latest reported closing price of 18.99.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is 1,750MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 33,414K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,901K shares, representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,584K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,021K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,296K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,904K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 25,923K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,790K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,372K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,871K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

