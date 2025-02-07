News & Insights

KIMCO REALTY Earnings Results: $KIM Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 07, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

KIMCO REALTY ($KIM) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $525,400,000, beating estimates of $516,409,596 by $8,990,404.

KIMCO REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of KIMCO REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 12,621,576 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $293,072,994
  • RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD added 9,686,894 shares (+197.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $224,929,678
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,292,946 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $146,122,206
  • INVESCO LTD. added 3,780,743 shares (+34.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,788,852
  • FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 3,724,970 shares (+3877.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,493,803
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,746,676 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,777,816
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,562,578 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,503,061

