Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3752), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRJ was trading at a 1.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.19% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRJ shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRJ) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 0.3%.

