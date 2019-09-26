Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/30/19, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3438, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of KIM.PRJ's recent share price of $25.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of KIM.PRJ to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when KIM.PRJ shares open for trading on 9/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.37%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRJ shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRJ) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are trading flat.

