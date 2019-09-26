Markets
KIM.PRJ

Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 9/30/19, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3438, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of KIM.PRJ's recent share price of $25.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of KIM.PRJ to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when KIM.PRJ shares open for trading on 9/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.37%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRJ shares, versus KIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3438 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

KIM.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRJ) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KIM.PRJ KIM

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular