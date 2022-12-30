Markets
KIM.PRM

Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

December 30, 2022 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

KIM.PRM+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are off about 0.2%.

Also see:
 UXG Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ICUI
 CADC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KIM.PRM
KIM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.