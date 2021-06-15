Kimco Realty Corporation's (NYSE:KIM) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Kimco Realty's (NYSE:KIM) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kimco Realty's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kimco Realty is:

18% = US$1.1b ÷ US$5.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.18.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Kimco Realty's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Kimco Realty's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Kimco Realty's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kimco Realty's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 10.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:KIM Past Earnings Growth June 15th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is KIM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Kimco Realty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kimco Realty seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 85%, meaning the company retains only 15% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Besides, Kimco Realty has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 55% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Kimco Realty is predicted to decline to 5.4% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Kimco Realty's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

