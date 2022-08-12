Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) insiders made a handsome sum after selling stock worth US$22.85 per share at present for US$24.34

Despite the fact that Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) stock rose 7.1% last week, insiders who sold US$443k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$24.34, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Kimco Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Glenn Cohen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$251k worth of shares at a price of US$25.07 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$22.85. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Kimco Realty insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KIM Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

I will like Kimco Realty better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Kimco Realty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Kimco Realty insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$395m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kimco Realty Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Kimco Realty insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kimco Realty. Be aware that Kimco Realty is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

Of course Kimco Realty may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

