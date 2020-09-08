Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.29% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIM was $12.66, representing a -42.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.86 and a 69.93% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

KIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). KIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports KIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.52%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

