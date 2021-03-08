Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIM was $19.02, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.44 and a 155.3% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

KIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). KIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports KIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.27%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 39.76% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of KIM at 3.96%.

